FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Drivers in Clovis now know where in the city police citations have been issued the most in 2021, after the department released their top 10 list of intersections for traffic citations.

The 2021 list includes intersections from all across Clovis. Police department officials say the reason the list was published is to educate drivers and show transparency. Of the 4,911 traffic citations issued in 2021, department figures show the ten locations accounted for 1,618 of them.

1

The number one intersection on the map is at Bullard and Villa avenues, just off Highway 168 and on the route into Old Town Clovis.

2

At number two is Shaw and Maine avenues in eastern Clovis. Aside from the storage facility here, the area is primarily residential and it leads out of the city towards a more rural section of Fresno County.

3

Number three on the top 10 is Shaw and Willow avenues. This area is full of businesses, restaurants, and car dealerships in an area just off Highway 168.

4

At number four is Herndon and McKelvy avenues to the north of the city. While residential, this Clovis intersection is also close to one of the larger area hospitals.

5

On Shaw Avenue, at the intersection with Peach Avenue, is number five on the list. This area is not far from a number of stores and restaurants and once again close to Highway 168.

6

At number six is the intersection of Powers and Willow avenues, a three-lane section of Willow Avenue.

7

The intersection of Shaw and Villa avenues is at number seven. This is a block away from our number five entry and near a number of stores and businesses.

8

At number eight is the intersection of Herndon Avenue and Tollhouse Road. Just south of Highway 168 this area is not far from a selection of medical offices.

9

Back to Shaw Avenue for number nine at the point where it meets Clovis Avenue. Shaw and Clovis is home to a variety of big-box stores and Sierra Vista Mall.

10

The final entry on the list is Shepherd and Fowler avenues. This intersection is on the outskirts of the city, with many houses in the area.

Officials with Clovis Police Department say more data like this will be released in the coming months.