VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The results of a pilot program with Visalia Unified showing how often motorists drive past selected school buses with the stop-sign arm out have been released by camera operator BusPatrol.

BusPatrol, which describes itself as a safety technology company, released its stop-arm camera pilot program for the first half of the 2022/23 school year.

From September to February, BusPatrol installed stop-arm cameras on six school buses and recorded a total of 1,595 vehicles illegally passing stopped school buses that were stopped to pick up or drop off children. That is equal to 2.3 violations per bus per day, according to BusPatrol.

According to BusPatrol the most dangerous week was the first week back to school, starting Tuesday, September 6th, with 103 violations recorded in just four days and a violation rate of 5.2 per bus per day.

The bus stops with the highest number of violations, according to the results, were the 300 block of Sol Ct S, 200 block of s Arkle St, 1000 block of E Mineral King Ave, 300 block of W Elkhorn Ave, and 400 block of N Lovers Ln.

California law stipulates that drivers have to stop for a school bus with its stop sign extended out and showing a flashing red light signal – and remain stopped until the stop sign has been folded in again and the lights turned off. That applies to drivers going in both directions unless there is a divider between the roads going in different directions (such as a median).

