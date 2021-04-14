Rescued Central Valley pets get second chance to find forever homes in Washington

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — More than 90 dogs and cats were transported from Merced County to Seattle, Washington for a chance to find forever homes.

New Beginnings For Merced County Animals, along with Wings of Rescue transported the animals to the care of two Seattle-area shelter groups on Tuesday.

Overpopulation of pets in the Merced County area requires that rescued animals be transported to areas where new homes can be found and local adoptions can take place.

New Beginnings is a non-profit organization in Merced County that is involved in the logistical efforts to mitigate overpopulating of animals in local shelters, and making sure the animals get the proper vaccines and care to make them adoptable.

All pets have been cleared by New Beginnings for adoption after either being abandoned or unclaimed for at least 30 days.

Wings of Rescue is a donation-based charity that flies large-scale transports of at-risk shelter pets from overcrowded shelters and disaster zones, minimizing transport time from the ground.