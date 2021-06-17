Record-breaking heat: How to save money on your electricity bill

FRESNO, California (YourCentralValley.com) – As record-breaking heat is expected in the Central Valley in the next few days, California utilities call on customers to be vigilant during this extreme heat. Utilities say energy conservation is key to preventing blackouts and high electric bills.

According to the National Weather Service, dangerously hot conditions will continue into the weekend as a large area of high pressure will move into the region.

The California Independent Systems Operator is predicting high electricity demand the next few days and has issued a Flex Alert for Thursday, June 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Flex Alerts encourage as little energy use as possible in the early evening hours so there isn’t a strain on the power grid.

Electric and gas utilities also have resources available for qualifying customers if bills increase dramatically because of the extreme heat and need for air conditioning.

Similar to CARE is the Family Electric Rate Assistance Program or FERA for households with three or more people. Both programs can be applied for if you meet eligibility.