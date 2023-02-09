MADERA Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Board of Supervisors will be holding a special Board of Supervisors Meeting on February 14 to discuss a resolution to repeal raises to the supervisors’ salaries that were voted for in December – following backlash from the community.

On December 20, 2022, the Madera County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to adopt an ordinance amending the annual salary for members of the Board of Supervisors. Supervisor Brett Frazier, David Rodgers, and Tom Wheeler were in favor of the ordinance. Supervisor Robert L. Poythress and Leticia Gonzalez voted against it.

The Board of Supervisors’ current salaries are set at 41.2% of the annual salary for a Superior Court Judge. If a board member has entered their sixth year of service, their salary is set at 43.26% of a Superior Court Judge’s annual salary. The last review of the structure was in 2018.

With the new recommended action from the Madera County Department of Human Resources, board members’ salaries would be set at 50% of the annual salary of a Superior Court Judge. This would be an annual increase of $20,343. For Board Members who have six or more years of elected service, their annual salary would be set at 55% of the annual salary of a Superior Court Judge. This would reflect an annual increase of $27,140.

YourCentralValley.com spoke with Madera County Supervisor Leticia Gonzalez, who explained how the topic of salaries came about.

“Last year we addressed the public safety salaries. There was some legislation that led us to look at the job descriptions which resulted in us looking at the salaries. So we addressed public safety and with that, it created some compaction issues with our public safety elected department heads,” said Gonzalez

“So when that came forward it was determined to look at all elected officials, I think this was in November because I think that the other elected officials hadn’t been looked at since 2014. So there was an agreement to bring some information back and that’s what led us here,” she continued.

Two supervisors, Brett Frazier and Tom Wheeler, who voted for the raise have since moved on, and been replaced in their districts by Robert Macaulay and Jordan Wamhoff.

Since the vote, there have been several groups in Madera County that have been circling a petition, titled “Referendum Against Supervisor Salary Increase Ordinance Passed by the Madera Board of Supervisors,” looking for the board to repeal their decision.

During the Madera County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, after public comment on the subject, Supervisor Gonzalez empathized with the public and reminded everyone that she and Supervisor Poythress voted no. Supervisor Poythress recommended a special Board of Supervisors Meeting on February 14 at 10:00 a.m. to discuss a resolution to repeal the supervisors’ salary raise.

“We have two new members for the board, I feel it’s fair for them to chime in. Ultimately the other supervisors didn’t benefit from it. They just voted for it for whatever reasons. But I think it’s fair to allow for the new supervisors to chime in because unfortunately they have been subject to the backlash and they are just coming into this by no fault of their own. I think you’ll see a different outcome coming up on Tuesday. Obviously, I don’t know because we are not allowed to talk to each other about votes. But I think that it’s a different board, it’s a different time and I think that priorities are a little bit different,” said Gonzalez.

Madera County has been through many challenges since that vote having to declare a state of emergency due to the closing of Madera Community Hospital as well as the extreme weather conditions that Madera County went through recently.

“I think we have some major pressing issues that we need to deal with and unfortunately this has been a huge distraction,” said Gonzalez.

Supervisor Gonzalez says that she believes it’s not fair for the Board of Supervisors to come before other Madera County employees. When the salary and compensation study concludes around August, then they can look at what they should implement in terms of salary for them and the rest of the county employees.

She encourages the public to attend the meeting, and or contact them to be “part of the process” at the meeting next Tuesday and says at the end of the day they are just trying to do what is best for the community saying, “if you give this new board a chance, I think you’ll see that.”