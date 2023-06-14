CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The national chair of the 9/11 Families United has blasted home-grown golfer and former standout at Clovis East High School Bryson DeChambeau.

The anger began following DeChambeau’s comments to CNN when he said that it was “time to start trying to work together to make things better together as a whole” following the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger announcement.

“Bryson is either completely unaware of the Saudi’s involvement in the 9/11 attacks, purposefully ignorant, or falling in line with what his wealthy paymasters from the Kingdom have commanded him to do…spew their talking points,” wrote Terry Strada, National Chair of 9/11 Families United, whose husband died during the 9/11 attacks.

On June 6, the PGA Tour ended its ongoing legal fight with LIV Golf and decided to join forces with it, announcing a merger that creates a commercial operation with the Public Investment Fund and the European tour. As part of the deal, the sides immediately are dropping all lawsuits involving LIV Golf.

The more important question which he overlooks is how are we supposed to ‘forgive’ an autocratic government which for more than 20 years has fought transparency and accountability every step of the way and still refuses to take any responsibility? In Bryson’s view, the families and survivors of 9/11 should simply just look away and forget? All the families have suffered immeasurable pain and loss when our loved ones were brutally murdered on 9/11 including my youngest son who was a few days old when his father, and my husband, was murdered in the World Trade Center. Unlike Bryson, his other LIV teammates and now the PGA Tour, we will never forget and we will continue to fight for accountability and transparency when it comes to Saudi government involvement in 9/11. Terry Strada, National Chair of 9/11 Families United

In an interview with CNN, DeChambeau said that “20 years has passed and we’re in a place now where it’s time to start trying to work together to make things better together as a whole.”

“I don’t know exactly what they’re feeling, I can’t ever know what they’re feeling, but I have a huge amount of respect for their position, what they believe. Nor do I ever want anything like that to ever occur again. I think as we move forward from that we need to look towards a pathway to peace and forgiveness, especially as we’re trying to mend the world and make it a better place,” said DeChambeau.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.