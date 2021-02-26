Poverello House asks for more donations after running out of men’s clothing and shoes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Poverello House is asking the public for more donations as it ran out of men’s clothing and shoes.

Typically, the Poverello House hands out 1,500 pieces of clothing each month.

Some of the other items the Poverello House accept as donations include:

Fresh, frozen and canned food items

Soft drinks, cooking oil, coffee

Clothing for men, women and children

Laundry detergent (liquid or powder), fabric softener, dryer sheets

Shampoo, conditioner, body wash, bar soap, lotion, razors, shave gel, deodorant, toothpaste, tooth brushes, combs, brushes, hand sanitizer and bath towels

Dog food, cat food

Blankets, sleeping bags, pillows

How you can donate

Donations are accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m and Saturday to Sunday 8 a.m. through 1 p.m.

The donation lane is located on G Street between Ventura and San Benito.

You can also make a monetary donation to its wish list by clicking here.