PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Baking is something that some people do for fun as a hobby or as a side project, but 17-year-old Daisy Huerta turned her passion into something bigger and now, she has the opportunity to show others her creations.

Daisy started baking when she was in the eighth grade. She says the reason she got into baking was that both of her parents had lost their jobs and she wanted to start her business to be able to make a change and have a better future for her family and herself.

She helps out her parents with extra bills they have and her business has been there to help them out. She says she never expected her business to become what it is now when she was younger.

Her business, Sweets by Daisy, has an array of options people can order, from cakes to chocolate-covered strawberries, danishes, and more.

Daisy takes her business very seriously and says she juggles a busy schedule to ensure her creations are up to her standards.

“She takes it seriously. She has labels printed out, she sells them at school. She’ll post them on Instagram like, ‘Selling this tomorrow, I need pre-orders.’ I’ve seen her the next day package everything up. She takes her backpack and a duffle bag full of cookies that she sells at school,” Daisy’s sister, Diana Huerta said. “She already has a plan, she works very hard… I try helping her out with chocolate-covered strawberries, but it doesn’t work out I tell her, ‘I don’t know how you do it.'”

Daisy is currently in the Greatest Baking Competition, which is a competition that encourages bakers to submit photos of their creations and have competitors divided into groups. There are rounds of public voting that determine who moves on to the next round.

Those who get the most votes in each voting period move on. The winner of the competition has the opportunity to meet TLC’s Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro, win $10,000, and be featured in Baking from Scratch magazine.

Daisy currently is in the top five of her group. If she advances, she will go to the group finals, where she then would have to compete in a shortened round for a chance to advance to the quarterfinals. If she wins, Daisy says she will save the money for school. She also wants to save up a little more to expand her business.

But even if she doesn’t win, she says she’s glad she was able to put herself out there.

“I know I’m a very shy person. To see that I was able to have all my family and friends to support me and even from my town and share my story,” Daisy said.

The next round of voting ends Jan. 4, 2024, and people can vote for Daisy by clicking here.