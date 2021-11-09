Police urge public to use “Safe Exchange Zones” after man shot in online sale meet-up in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — After Fresno police say a man was shot during an online sale meet-up at a southwest Fresno apartment complex, police are highlighting designated “Safe Exchange Zones” throughout the city.

Police say officers arrived in the area of Hughes and Dakota avenues Monday night after a “ShotSpotter” alert detected four rounds had been fired.

Investigators say a 21-year-old man went to an apartment complex to sell jewelry he posted for sale on the app “Offerup.”

When officers arrived, the man was found lying in the driveway with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.

Police say the man was revived after a witness performed CPR on him.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Police urge the public to take advantage of “Safe Exchange Zones” located throughout Fresno. The zones are near police district offices and allow people to safely exchange items they either bought or are selling online.

Here is a list of the exchange zones in Fresno:

Northeast: Cedar and Teague

Southeast: Cedar and Butler

Northwest: Dakota and Hughes

Southwest: Fresno and B Street

Central: Manchester Center

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.