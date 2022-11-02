FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)– Beware the Ides of March: there may be fist-pumping, crowds roaring, and dodgeballs.

Scoundrel is a Fresno-based metal band consisting of four members who formed back in 2018. They describe themselves as “the band your mom told you not to listen to.”

The band released a music video for their new single “Ides of March” hoping to get recognition from friends and family – but they gained a bigger audience than expected.

The video just hit 37,000 views on YouTube and is growing in numbers by the day.

The band released the music video on October 21 and took months of production before its release. The entirety of the music video was shot at Rio Vista Middle school off Herdon and Riverside.

“We couldn’t have done it without all 30-something of you guys,” says the guitarist Eric Gutierrez

The band invited friends to be extras in the music video, playing the part of the cheerleaders and spectators.

The music video takes place at the basketball courts, but instead of shooting hoops, the music video features a game of dodgeball between another local metal band Fire to the Throne.

“I am to be doing what I love to do with such talented and hard-working individuals by my side. Can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for us,” says Chris Bradburd, the drummer.

Scoundrel added their last member just a few years back, Cody Jeffers, who became their vocalist.

“It’s hard to believe that Scoundrel has only existed for 4 years. Even though Cody has only been with us for half that time, it feels like he has been here since the beginning. We have been feeling unstoppable,” says Clark.

Scoundrel celebrates four years of being a band on Halloween day.