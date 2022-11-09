FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A meeting between PG&E executives and the California Building Industry Association (CBIA) that took place on November 7 was said to have produced some positive results.

The meeting follows efforts from Fresno leaders, including Mayor Jerry Dyer and City Council members, who called out PG&E for their “high rates, and lack of attention” to the Central Valley at the end of last month.

In a statement released by the City of Fresno, they highlight some of the results from this meeting which included the relocation of $86 million to bring furloughed independent third-party contractors back online with the goal of providing, before the end of the current calendar year, electric power to any home the buyer for which has a mortgage rate lock-in jeopardy of expiring unless PG&E takes immediate action to provide electric power. Additionally, PG&E expects to provide electric power service to other new customers.

They have also taken action to try and bring relief from the current shortage of electric power transformers. City officials say PG&E has confirmed its approval of an additional transformer-manufacturing firm, located in Korea, that is expected to begin delivering electric power transformers to PG&E’s service area in January 2023.

The CBIA and PG&E agreed to form a working group to meet monthly with the goal of keeping lines of communication open and fostering cooperation between PG&E and the building industry in addition to working to improve PG&E’s delivery of services.

In a statement PG&E also said:

“We understand that project delays have real-world impacts and we are committed to doing right by our customers. We are joining a meeting later this week called by Fresno City Council leadership to discuss solutions we believe will help address the current impacts, and accelerate new business connections in Fresno next year and beyond. We appreciate the collaboration of Fresno city and county leaders who are willing to work toward real and lasting solutions for Fresno.”

City officials say that this is just the start and that there are many more issues that PG&E must improve on for residents and businesses and that they will ensure that happens.