FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Photos and video sent to YourCentralValley.com show patients being treated in the hallways inside a Downtown Fresno hospital amid what officials with operator Community Medical Centers say is a “busy time of year.”

The video shown above and the picture below were both sent on Tuesday and show what the author says is the overcrowded emergency room at CRMC (Community Regional Medical Center) in Downtown Fresno.

The hospital’s operator Community Medical Centers says the summer is typically a busy time of year for hospitals, but the current situation is unusual.

“We are currently seeing record high numbers of patients in our emergency departments, which is pushing staff and our physical capacity to the limits. Our teams are working together to address these capacity challenges and finding innovative ways to try to turn the tide.” Chief Operating Officer at CRMC Robyn Gonzales

In the statement to YourCentralValley.com, Chief Operating Officer at CRMC Robyn Gonzales writes that their primary concern is continuing to provide the best patient care possible.

Gonzales warns that, in the emergency department, patients will on average see a provider within about 30 minutes of arriving. However, the average total time for an emergency room visit can be between four to five hours.

Community Medical Centers has a page on its website detailing when a visit to the emergency room is appropriate.