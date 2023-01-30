TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation.

Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. He said they predominantly use distribution roadways identified as U.S. Route 99, Interstate 5, Interstate 80, and U.S. Route 50. Also noting that dozens of private and general aviation airports throughout the Central Valley are vulnerable to drug traffickers.

Using these methods, the deputies say, international drug trafficking operations transport wholesale drugs to the Central Valley and sell them to two identified regional/local drug trafficking operations. Both have various gang subsets in the Central Valley including Tulare County.

The drugs are purchased by the two major Hispanic prison gangs in California, according to deputies, who operate widely throughout the Central Valley. The proceeds of the drug’s sales are then divided amongst the leaders of the organizations, including incarcerated organization leaders.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says that there are approximately 7,000 known gang members and associates in Tulare County. The majority of gang members and associates in the county are Hispanic gang-related with approximately 5,000.

Deputies say that throughout Tulare County there are over 30 Hispanic gang subsets.