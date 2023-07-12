INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In a survey of the nation’s best places to camp, one spot less than 200 miles from Fresno ranked in the top 10 list, according to The Dyrt camping community.

According to The Dyrt, Alabama Hills Recreation Area in the Inyo Mountains is ranked the number six best place to camp in the U.S., and while it is less than 150 miles away on a map on foot – driving directions take you on a route south through Bakersfield and north past Ridgecrest to reach the site.

The report also showed that Alabama Hills was recently ranked number two in the Pacific Region.

Known for its dramatic rock formations that rise from the desert floor, the survey says the remoteness and mostly clear skies make Alabama Hills an ideal spot for stargazing.

Tucked in between the Sierra Nevada and Inyo Mountains, Alabama Hills camping offers touring film sites, photography, rock climbing, the ability to explore natural arches, and view the wildflowers that bloom every spring.

According to The Dyrt, horseback riding, and mountain biking are also popular activities available at Alabama Hills.

Alabama Hills is a free camping site.