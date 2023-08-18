FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 600 teddy bears were delivered to the Fresno Police Department on Friday as part of “Operation Bear Hug,” providing comfort to thousands of people during tough times.

The Assistance League of Fresno established “Operation Bear Hug” in 1988 to help children who have undergone traumatic situations.

Through this program, the Assistance League provides local emergency agencies with certified safe, toy teddy bears to offer children, young adults, and women who have experienced trauma.

Kim Shehadey with the Assistance League of Fresno says this year students tagged and bagged over 2,000 bears to be distributed all over the Central Valley.

“These trauma bears are amazing. They are in every police officer’s trunk, that way when they roll upon a child or senior, or anyone that is in a traumatic situation, these bears give them comfort and they’re able to hold them and give them some love,” says Shehadey.

Fresno Chief of Police Paco Balderrama says that the impact of the bears on the community is much more than “just being teddy bears.”

“You look at the bears and you think, “Ok, they’re just bears,” but they’re not just bears. These bears go out to all five policing districts. And these police officers respond to these calls where in most cases it’s somebody’s worst day of their life. Just think about that, every time someone calls 911 and a police officer has to go to a certain house or business, it’s typically the worst day of their life. Some trauma, something terrible has happened and we have the opportunity for those children that we deal with to give them something that’s going to make them feel a little bit better,” says Chief Balderrama.

Chief Balderrama added that the bears give the children comfort during hard times.