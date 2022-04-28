CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A visitor for breakfast at an Old Town Clovis restaurant decided not to leave a tip – but a political message instead.

The unknown breakfast eater dined at the Rodeo Coffee Shop on Sunday morning, but instead of leaving the customary tip on the bill at the end of their meal wrote that they were “sending a tip to LGBT youth in Florida & Planned Parenthood.”

The message was left after the unidentified diner had consumed their coffee, cinnamon roll (with nuts) and two pancakes with bacon.

“People ate and left, and didn’t make a stink or anything, just had written a rude comment,” said the owner of the Rodeo Coffee Shop Jennifer Daley. “So I decided to post that and just put it out there for the court of public opinion.”

Daley says the Rodeo Coffee Shop does not hide its political leanings, but the restaurant does not exclude anyone with differing views or opinions – adding that “everybody’s money is green.”

“I am a Trump supporter and I make that known in my restaurant. I have Trump stickers up and I see ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ coffee shop shirts, so my political views are not a secret but I don’t make that a part of my business model.”

Daley surmises that the person who left the message is not a regular at the Rodeo Coffee Shop, as staff members have grown accustomed to those who eat there consistently.

On Facebook, staff at the Rodeo Coffee Shop add that they do not mind someone’s voice being heard or not heard, but that their position should not come at the server’s expense.