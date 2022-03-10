FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Face masks will not be required indoors at Fresno State starting on Monday, according to an announcement made Thursday.

The policy change comes after state officials announced universal masking in education settings will not be required starting on Friday.

Students and employees will not have to wear a mask so long as they have not been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 over the previous 10 days or have not tested positive for COVID-19 over the previous ten days.

Fresno State officials add that face masks are still recommended to help stop the spread of COVID-19 – and they will support those who want to continue wearing them.

The change in policy comes as Fresno State officials reveal that vaccination rates are at over 90% and the positivity rate for cases continues to fall. However, if the situation gets worse then the mask mandate could be brought back.

Despite the mask requirement being eliminated, the local CSU will continue to provide surgical grade or KN95 masks, require mandatory testing for vaccine exempt individuals and provide COVID-19 test kits.

Test kits can be found at the Student Recreation Center (COVID Testing Center), Student Health and Counseling Center, Student Housing – Atrium, Library, and the University Student Union.