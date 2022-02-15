No drunk bingo allowed in Fresno, according to city code

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The city of Fresno’s rules on the game of bingo impose some restrictions on what is often an enjoyable game of chance.

Bingo, one of the few games that involve shouting the name of it when you win, is also a game that cannot be played while drunk, according to the city’s municipal code.

(g) No person who is obviously intoxicated shall be allowed to participate in a bingo game Fresno Municipal Code, SEC. 9-2216

The conditions of playing bingo in Fresno also state that no children are allowed to play, that all games be open to the public and that all players participating are physically present. The prize for each game is also not allowed to exceed a $250 value.

It is unlawful for any bingo game to be operated in violation of any of the following conditions: (a) No minors shall be allowed to participate in any bingo game; (b) All bingo games shall be open to the public, not just to members of the nonprofit organization; (c) No person shall be allowed to participate in a bingo game, unless the person is physically present at the time and place in which the bingo game is being conducted; (d) The total value of prizes awarded during the conduct of any bingo game shall not exceed two hundred and fifty dollars ($250.00) in cash or kind, or both, for each separate game which is held Fresno Municipal Code, SEC. 9-2216

If bingo is not your thing and you would like to spend some time at the park instead, be warned that the old pastime of skipping stones is technically not allowed. The section on prohibited acts in parks includes a ban on removing any rocks and a ban on throwing stones.

Within the limits of any park, no person shall: (c) Cut or remove any wood, turf, grass, soil, rock, sand, or gravel. (i) Indulge in riotous, threatening, indecent or immoral conduct, or abusive, threatening language or throw stones or missiles. Fresno Municipal Code, SEC. 5-502

For those driving away from the park, be careful to gas up before getting a drink. The city of Fresno also bans the sale of gasoline to anyone under the influence of intoxicating liquor.