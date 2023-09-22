FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno native and current NFL player is giving back to a local high school basketball team – just ahead of the start of basketball season.

Mitchell Davis-Chachere, head varsity basketball coach for McLane High School, says a generous donation from his brother, Arizona Cardinals safety Andre Chachere, is making a big difference for his players this season.

Andre Chachere donated brand-new basketball shoes to the entire team.

Coach Davis-Chachere is in his third year of coaching and teaching at McLane High and when he asked his brother and alumni for donations, this one is going a long way for the student-athletes.

“This donation is huge. Kids go through shoes like crazy so having them have a stable pair of basketball shoes for the season that will last a whole entire season is big time and it eases the financial burden on a lot of these families that are in our program,” said Davis-Chachere.

Coach Davis-Chachere added that this is not the first time his brother has given back to the program and he’s even offering the players something beyond the gifts.

“Andre’s done me a huge favor over the last three years since I took over the program here. Each year he’s given back something big to our program whether it be backpacks, shoes my very first year, and now, once again shoes and he also donates his time which is really big to the kids. They are able to reach out to him, he’s offered them his Instagram and they reach out and he’s given them words of encouragement that they take to heart,” said Davis-Chachere.

What means the most to Coach Davis-Chachere is what he and his brothers have been able to give back, something he says will stay with his players beyond high school.

“Not only do we have these big splash donations and the time given back from my brothers but our students have worked extremely hard in the classroom. Over the last two years, the varsity team has had a GPA higher than 3.0, and this year, they set a goal to reach 3.2. Right now, with the first quarter coming to a close, they are right on schedule to complete this goal,” said Davis-Chachere.