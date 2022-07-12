LONG BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State’s Bulldog Stadium will soon be known by another name. In a meeting of the CSU Board of Trustees in Long Beach on Tuesday, the board heard a motion to potentially rename the site, “Valley Children’s Stadium.”

It follows a ten-year partnership announced last year between Valley Children’s Hospital and Fresno State. The multi-million dollar agreement includes naming rights to Bulldog Stadium. The agreement is an investment totaling $10 million, with $1 million being given annually.

“This strategic ten-year partnership between Valley Children’s Healthcare, California State University, Fresno and the Fresno State Athletic Corporation was formed for all the right reasons,” said Fresno State President Saul Jiminez-Sandoval to the board members. “We are deeply proud that Valley Children’s Healthcare will be synonymous with Fresno State in a significant way.”

The CSU system’s Chief Financial Officer Steve Relyea told the board that the investment from Valley Children’s will also help fund improvements for the stadium, financial support for operations, scholarships, and support for students pursuing careers in healthcare.

The item that was discussed on Tuesday was approved by the board with no opposition. It is unknown when the potential name change for Bulldog Stadium would be finalized.