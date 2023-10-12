FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For the first time since 2012, almonds have been replaced as the most valuable crop in Fresno County.

According to the 2022 county crop report released this week by the Fresno County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, grapes have now taken the top spot as the most valuable crop in Fresno County.

Last year, the report stated that the estimated gross value of the grape crop was more than $1.2 billion while almonds dropped to second place on the county’s top ten list, with a gross production value of just over $1.1 billion.

The full list of the top ten most valuable crops in Fresno County includes:

Grapes, $1.24 billion Almonds, $1.14 billion Pistachios, $705.9 million Milk, $655.1 million Poultry, including chickens, ducks, geese, game birds, turkeys, and eggs, $538.3 million. Cattle and calves, $488.3 million Tomatoes, $429.3 million Peaches, $368.4 million Garlic, $351.9 million Mandarins, $240.7 million

Fresno County Agricultural Commissioner Melissa Cregan presented the 2022 report to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday and said the county’s strength is based on the diversity of crops produced.

“Although individual commodities may experience difficulties from year to year, Fresno County continues to supply the highest quality of food and fiber nationwide and abroad to more than 90 countries around the world,” says Cregan.

Cregan added by saying while grapes and almonds both saw their values fall compared to 2021, Fresno County still set a record value of crops and commodities of almost $8.1 billion in 2022 – an increase of about $10 million over the previous year.