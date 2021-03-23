National Ag Day: Conversation with Ryan Jacobsen

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — National Ag Day is March 23. Since 1973, National Ag Day has been celebrated annually to recognize the countless contributions farmers, ranchers and horticulturists have made throughout this nation.

During National Ag Day, Americans are encouraged to understand how their food, fiber and flora products are produced, to value the essential role agriculture makes in maintaining a strong economy and to appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing a safe, abundant and affordable product.

Fresno County is the top agricultural producing county in the nation, serving as the country’s food capital with nearly 5,000 farms and more than 300 commodities, accounting for more than $7.7 billion in production for 2019. To learn more about NAD, visit the National Ag Day website.