MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mother of an 8-year-old girl who was found dead in Merced earlier this month pleaded not guilty to her murder inside Merced County Superior Court on Monday – and her attorney is appealing to the public to keep an open mind on the case.

Public defender Beth Ann Lee spoke outside the courtroom where 30-year-old Samantha Johnson pleaded not guilty to both felony charges made against her. Lee told those gathered that her client is innocent.

“Evidence has yet to be presented in a court of law that she is in fact guilty of anything,” said Lee.

Inside the courtroom, Samantha Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder, allegedly committed sometime between Feb. 10 and March 11. She also pleaded not guilty to the charge of felony child abuse, allegedly committed sometime between September 2021 and February 2022.

“I believe that my client has been victimized,” said Lee.

Johnson’s public defender says a lot still needs to be revealed about Johnson’s case – adding that both Johnson and her boyfriend Dhante Jackson (who owned the house where 8-year-old Sophia Mason was found) were arrested together and that Jackson was later released. The Merced Police Department has not announced Jackson’s arrest at this time and the latest information is that he remains on the run.

“I believe personally that there were two victims of Mr. Jackson: one survived and one didn’t,” said Lee.

Lee emphasized that she wants the wider public to keep an open mind on the case as the case develops.

“She is a woman, a human being, that has a whole story to tell about her life. I want the public to keep an open mind and remember that she is human and she deserves to have the dignity that all of us have.”

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office assigned Deputy DA Katie Gates to argue this case for the prosecution. According to the Merced County District Attorney’s website, Gates specializes in sexual assault cases.

Samantha Jackson’s next appearance in court is set for April 11 for the preliminary hearing.