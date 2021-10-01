Mobile bathrooms in Fresno to be proposed for homeless community

FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com)- For many homeless individuals in Fresno, just being able to use the bathroom can be a daily challenge.

Fresno City Council will be considering the approval to purchase two ADA-accessible shower and restroom combination trailers that will be set up at rotating locations throughout the city.

According to the City Manager’s proposed procedures for the trailers, the trailers will be owned an maintained by DPU Wastewater Division.

The trailers would hook up to a fire hydrant and discharge to a wastewater system, as the City owns and controls both assets.

The proposal for the mobile restrooms can be found here.