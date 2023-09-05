FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Latin rock band from Mexico is launching a social impact initiative honoring Latinos – one of them a farmer who passed away due to heat outside of Fresno.

MANÁ, a Latin rock band from Mexico, has announced the launch of their first-ever local social impact initiative as part of the second leg of their United States tour. They will donate a portion of proceeds from their México Lindo y Querido tour to organizations local to the venue they are playing at, providing need-based services and advocating for structural change in markets.

A total of 11 local organizations were chosen, along with four national advocacy and voter registration partners: Latino Victory Foundation, PoderLatinx, Mi Familia Vota, and Mamás con Poder.

One of the organizations chosen was United Farm Workers – in memory of Elidio Hernandez.

According to U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, Hernandez was a farm worker who was working right outside the Fresno area when he passed away due to heat stress.

“At the heart of MANÁ is the belief that our music can be a vehicle for social good. Our concerts are a celebration of life and hope where all are welcome,” said Fher Olvera, lead singer of MANÁ. “Through this initiative, we want to do tangible good in the communities where we perform by highlighting and financially supporting organizations that are striving to help the Latino community.”

In Fresno, their concert will be held on December 1 at 8:30 p.m. in the Save Mart Center. Tickets for the show are currently available for purchase by clicking here.