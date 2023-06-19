FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A beloved Hollywood actor is giving kudos to a Central Valley staple – saying that his favorite pizza comes from a business rooted in Fresno.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Michael J. Fox reveals that his favorite pizza is Me-n-Ed’s Pizza Parlor in Burnaby, BC.

“I’m from New York and still, it’s the pizza capital of the world, but Me-n-Ed’s pizza just rocks. It’s this crispy, kinda crazy little pizza, and it’s really good” said Fox in the interview.

That parlor in British Columbia is franchised by the same owners who created Me-n-Ed’s, which according to the company’s history has its roots here in Fresno following the restaurant’s beginnings in Sacramento.

In the interview, the store owner says that Fox still visits when he’s in British Columbia.