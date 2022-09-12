Mayor Dyer in Europe looking for answers to housing problem

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – City of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is out of the country participating in an intensive housing policy program, according to a post Monday on his official Twitter page.

According to Mayor Dyer’s update, he is in Austria’s capital city of Vienna to participate in a week-long program designed to give California local and regional housing policy leaders and practitioners a deep understanding of the ‘Vienna Social Housing Model’ and how it has ranked as the most livable city in the world 10 times.

Mayor Dyer commented on the importance of the trip in one of his posts.

“This housing trip is important to Fresno and California. Vienna, Austria is a good example of a city meeting its housing needs and building smart communities that are transportation friendly and sustainable.” -Mayor Jerry Dyer

The program is offered by the Global Policy Leadership Academy (GPLA). Group officials say that participants in the program will learn from and engage with Viennese housing experts via daily lectures, gatherings, exhibits, and field trips.

According to the GLPA, 62% of Vienna’s 1.7 million households live in high-quality affordable housing.