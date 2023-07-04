CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 4th of July is a celebration of not only the independence of the United States – but also for stores that sell meat.

“A lot of people came in on Friday with anticipation of going out of town for the weekend and the 4th of July so we have definitely had an increase in customers,” says Sarah Mikkelsen, store manager of the Meat Market in Clovis.

The cost of food for hosting a cookout is significantly less than two years ago, which was a record high, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The marketbasket survey showed a year-to-year increase in the cost of hamburger buns, beef, and potato salad, while there were drops in the cost of chicken breasts, lemonade, and cookies, according to the survey done by American Farm Bureau Federation.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says several factors are at play when there are increases in the price of food around July 4th. Drought conditions increase the cost of feed and reduce the number of available cattle for the summer grilling season, driving up beef prices. Higher potato prices can be attributed to poor weather leading to a drop in production.

On too of those issues, general inflation is driving up the price of processed foods like bread, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The decrease in prices for this July 4th has helped businesses like the Meat Market with local residents flocking to the store to buy all their cookout needs.

“We’ve been pretty busy with the build-up to the 4th of July. We’ve been making sure that we’re prepared, but we’ve been pretty steady since Thursday, and here we are today, still steady,” said Mikkelsen.

With July 4th marking a big barbeque day across the nation, Mikkelson says that there’s plenty of variety at the Meat Market to get you covered for entertaining – including a local favorite.

“A lot of people are buying baby back ribs, and a lot of our salads that are already made like pasta salad, potato salad, coleslaw, and macaroni salad, those are selling really well. And of course, our famous Santa Maria tri-tips, which we have cooked and uncooked, are both selling really well,” says Mikkelson.