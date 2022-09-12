SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California will give grants to people who lost their jobs or got their hours shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Golden State Education and Training Grant Program (GSETG) was approved in 2021 and it will provide up to $2,500 to workers affected by the pandemic to allow them to learn a new skill or improve their existing skills to get back into the workforce.

Who is eligible?

Those who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Were not enrolled in a training program or higher education institution at the time they were displaced from employment

Haven’t been able to find a job that provides an average monthly wage, equal or greater than the one earned before the pandemic

Meet the income and asset criteria to be eligible for a Cal Grant A award

Being enrolled in a qualified education or training program, including any California community college, California State University, or University of California

Residents can apply online at gsetp.csac.ca.gov. Completing the FAFSA or California Dream Act is not required for this program, but applicants are encouraged to do so if they are enrolling in college to qualify for any additional financial assistance.

Awarding process:

An eligible individual may request and receive only one GSETG award

Eligible applicants will be awarded $2,500

Once applicants apply and are found to meet the program requirements, campus offices must verify that the applicant is enrolled at their institution, which triggers the payment process

Grants will be disbursed directly to the educational institution or training provider for disbursement to the applicant.

This program is also available for undocumented students. Classes range from ESL courses and landscaping to earning a degree.