FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com) — Pop superstar Lizzo was scrolling through her TikTok feed when she saw a post from a Visalia woman creating a recipe for vegan tacos.

Impressed by the recipe, Lizzo invited Alejandra Tapia over to her house to cook for her. Tapia spoke to reporter Mederios Babb about what it was like spending a day with the pop superstar.