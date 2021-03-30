What does it mean? Fresno, Kings, and Madera Counties move to the red tier

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Department of Public Health has announced that Fresno, Kings, and Madera Counties have moved to the less restrictive red or “substantial” tier.

The red tier qualifies the county to open restaurants to 25% capacity for indoor dining, to open movie theaters, family entertainment centers, gyms, and places of worship with modifications.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health’s dashboard, 380,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the county. On Thursday, people 50-years-old and older will become eligible to get the vaccine.

