FRESNO, California (YourCentralValley.com) — Live professional wrestling returns to Fresno Saturday when a local organization locks up for the first time in over a year.

Professional wrestler Nick “Wise Guy” Ruiz said he “never felt this day would come”.

On June 26, Best of the West will hold “Only Slams,” the first live wrestling show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Best of the West Studios in Fresno.

For more information visit Only Slams