PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After the announcement this week that a popular summer attraction in Pismo Beach is permanently shut down, a Central Coast law firm revealed to YourCentralValley.com what could be a factor in that decision.

On Thursday, the Pismo Beach Interim City Manager Jorge Garcia announced that the Pismo Beach Pier Plaza Slide would be closing permanently, citing coastal tides pulling the sand away from the base of the slides and pending litigation.

Representatives from Frederick Law Firm reached out to YourCentralValley.com to say they had more insight as to why the slide is permanently closing. In a statement, the law firm said the city “failed to implement adequate safety measures” and claimed that city officials were “disregarding the foreseeable danger and potential harm to the public.”

You can read the full statement below:

As our office has alleged in the pending lawsuits, the City, and other entities involved in the construction of the slides, designed the slides as a feature attraction for use by people of all ages. However, it came to light that the City became aware of the inherent risks involved in the slides but failed to implement adequate safety measures, disregarding the foreseeable danger and potential harm to the public. As a result, many individuals who used the slides in a reasonable and intended manner have suffered significant and lasting injuries. Frederick Law Firm

We reached out to the City of Pismo Beach for a statement in response to the claims. YourCentralValley.com received and officials replied, “we have no comment.”