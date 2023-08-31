FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expecting to screen more than 14 million passengers during the Labor Day holiday weekend from September 1 through September 6 – and that boost in traffic is expected at Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) as well.

Airport officials say travelers are strongly encouraged to arrive early at the airport up to two hours prior to domestic flight departures and up to three hours prior to international flights.

We anticipate this Labor Day holiday weekend will be busy, with passenger volumes nearly 11% higher than last year—volumes that already exceeded 2019 Labor Day holiday travel volumes. We are prepared for the increase in travel volumes and are working closely with our airline and airport partners to make sure we are maintaining our wait time standards of 30 minutes and under for standard screening lanes, and 10 minutes and under for TSA PreCheck lanes. David Pekoske, TSA Administrator

Travelers are also encouraged to monitor airline flight status as well as prepare for any changes to itineraries and immediately contact their airline if their flight has been impacted, officials say.

Parking is also in high demand during peak travel periods and airport officials say since lots can fill up quickly, they recommend keeping an alternate parking place in mind in case your first choice is no longer available upon arrival.

There are also a few new food options open that travelers at FAT can be the first to sample this holiday weekend.

Airport officials say travelers flying this holiday weekend will see new food and beverage concessions operating – Peet’s Coffee and Tap and Pour, which are both located post-security, have both recently opened at the airport.