KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kingsburg man who welcomed a Ukrainian exchange student into his home in 2015 is now helping him claim asylum in the United States following the outbreak of war in the eastern-European country.

Chad Thompson took Nick Zinchenko into his home as an exchange student approximately seven years ago and they have stayed in contact since. When Zinchenko finished school and became a mariner on a ship, he continued to visit Kingsburg.

Thompson says Zinchenko returned to port in Houston days before fighting erupted between Ukraine and Russia.

“Nick’s contract was complete, so he was slated to be replaced by a different crew member,” said Thompson. “So a group of his crew members got off the ship on Friday and with the war raging and getting worse, Nick made the decision. He wanted to claim asylum here in the United States.”

When Zinchenko told federal immigration officials that he wanted to claim asylum, it prompted a process that saw him detained in ICE’s Montgomery Processing Center in Texas. Thompson then spent the weekend finding an attorney to help Zinchenko in the asylum process – and found one to represent him. Zinchenko was released on Wednesday and is now back in Kingsburg.

Thompson says Zinchenko is doing great and that what he did is the same as what he would do for one of his own sons.

“His mom and dad and youngest sister are still stuck in Kyiv,” said Thompson. “They’re doing okay, for now. They’re happy that he’s here. They’re very thankful.”

Zinchenko was released pending court proceedings for an asylum claim and will have to report to an ICE agent next month. Thompson says the asylum process can take up to two years – but to have him out of federal detention is a huge weight lifted.

“The four or five days I was sitting in a Houston hotel trying to help him, I’ve never felt so hopeless and so anxious having my son in federal custody.”

Thompson estimates that he has put $10,000 into legal expenses so far, which is why he has set up an online fundraiser on GoFundMe to help fund legal fees to pay for the asylum process. A link to that page can be found here.