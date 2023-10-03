WASHINGTON (KSEE/KGPE) – A small group of House Republicans joined with Democrats to vote out Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as speaker of the house in a 216-210 vote.

This marks the first time the House has ever voted to remove a sitting Speaker since 1910, a change that even Republicans are unsure of. In a statement, Congressman David Valadao (R-Calif.) expressed his concern and disappointment with the vote.

“It is disappointing that the personal ambitions of a few members undermine the work of the Republican majority. We need to be unified and govern in the best interest of the American people,” said Valadao.

Congressman John Duarte (R-Calif.) spoke with KSEE/KGPE and said that he’s uncertain about what the next steps are and if there’s a plan going forward. He said he still supports McCarthy and knows that most of all the conference does except for the few holdouts that voted against McCarthy.

Duarte said that having McCarthy as the speaker helped get bipartisan compromises that produced legislation that helped the country go forward in a much more sustainable way.

“Kevin McCarthy was an excellent leader. He was doing a great job of walking us through the appropriations program in the house,” said Duarte.

Duarte says the vote is bad for not only the Central Valley – but for America.

He is not the only one who feels the vote put a halt on legislation, Valadao also expressed his frustration.

“I’m frustrated that a handful of Republicans joined with all House Democrats to essentially bring our government to a halt,” said Valadao.

Immediately after the vote to remove McCarthy, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) was declared Speaker pro tempore. The house will not be able to resume normal operations until it elects a new speaker.