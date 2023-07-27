SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five-year-old Sanger boy whose leg pain turned out to be cancer has received a message of hope from former Fresno State Quarterback and now NFL quarterback Derek Carr.

“Keep fighting, keep going,” is the message the now New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr had for Maddix Anderson, a young Sanger boy who was recently diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma.

What was originally thought to be a fractured hip turned into a parent’s worst nightmare.

“So we originally thought his pain and limp in his legs were from growing pains. We took him to the doctor and then found out his hip was in fact broken and after two days of testing, we got the diagnosis of him possibly having cancer,” says Paige Holt, Maddix’s mother.

Holt says the following day they found out what kind of cancer it was – Neuroblastoma.

Neuroblastoma is a cancer that usually affects kids from infancy to five years old and it is considered a rare cancer as there are only about 20,000 cases a year in the U.S.

“It’s a cancer commonly found in children. Luckily, we had the best team and they urged us to come here to UCSF. One of the best children’s hospitals in the country. The team we have, most of them, actually specialize in this specific type of cancer so we are very blessed to be here,” said Holt.

Maddix is still receiving care at UCSF and his parents have created a GoFundMe page to help with basic expenses as they say they will need to relocate to San Francisco while he undergoes treatment.

Holt says Maddix had a five-hour bone-marrow biopsy surgery on Tuesday and now has a port in his chest where he will begin to receive chemotherapy.