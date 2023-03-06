TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) – The same week Madera County officials were updating their community about the status of Madera Community Hospital, the CEO of Kaweah Heath warned that the healthcare group is facing a “devastating” situation in Tulare County.

CEO Gary Herbst says their troubles started in 2020 with Governor Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 executive order to shut down elective surgeries and procedures. That was a major blow to Kaweah Health – as Herbst says elective surgeries and procedures are where hospitals make their profits.

Herbst detailed the situation during a presentation to the Tulare County Board of Supervisors on February 28.

He revealed that in April alone, Kaweah Health lost $12 million; by the end of June, that amount grew to $35 million.

But Herbst says COVID, may have been the least of their problems.

“The severity of COVID has diminished, but what has been left in the aftermath is more devastating,” said Herbst.

Part of that aftermath according to Herbst is the shortage of clinical staff. Hundreds of thousands across the country have left the profession. This led to Kaweah Health having to spend $94.9 million on contract labor since 2019 in order to fill vacancies and meet state-mandated staffing ratios. The hourly rate for registered nurses exceeded $200 per hour, leaving the hospital with the bill as they say they received no additional funding and could not raise prices.

The COVID “aftermath” also exposed a problem in the Medi-Cal system, according to Herbst.

“Where we find ourselves now is because Medi-Cal pays so poorly. Unfortunately, California, I think, has the second-lowest reimbursement rate in the country,” said Herbst.

According to Herbst, the state government has not increased outpatient reimbursement rates in 30 years. The California Hospital Association says that currently in California, hospitals are being paid about 75 cents to the dollar – meaning that hospitals are losing 25% of every time they see a Medi-Cal patient.

Herbst adds that growing inflation is also adding to that issue. Between 2019 and 2021, hospital figures show labor expenses rising by 16%, pharmaceutical costs up by 41%, and medical supply expenses up by 19%.

Despite those challenges threatening hospitals, Herbst says that – unlike Madera Community Hospital – they “have more depth and breadth of resources and so we probably are better to weather the storm.”

But Herbst warns that it will require “gut-wrenching actions.”

These “gut-wrenching actions” include starting to turn away elective surgeries and procedures for Medi-Cal patients.

“Last year we lost $8 million providing elected outpatient services to the Medi-Cal population,” says Herbst.

One other action was having to lay off over 130 employees – with 90-100 more to come this month and shut down some services. The leadership of Kaweah Health also took a 10%-20% pay cut and they would not be matching employees’ 401K plans.

During the meeting of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors, Herbst made some suggestions on how Tulare County could support Kaweah Health, including a sales tax initiative in Visalia and Tulare – or a parcel tax in the county.

The California Department of Health Care Services has been contacted for comment.