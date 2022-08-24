SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes from Selma will have extra support starting on Friday.

Adventures with Purpose, a volunteer search and rescue dive team, will be joining in the effort to search for Fuentes. The group was recently credited for finding the body of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni inside her vehicle in the Prosser Creek Reservoir near Truckee.

In an interview with YourCentralValley.com, Doug Bishop of Adventure with Purpose talked about the impact they can have on a missing person case, whether or not the person is found.

“When we clear an area, it is clear and that in itself is a huge success when it comes to attempting to locate someone that is missing. Being able to clear areas completely, confidently, and without a doubt allows resources to be applied in a more efficient way in other areas,” said Bishop

Bishop said he only got into diving because of Adventures with Purpose. He had worked with the group’s founder Jared Leisek pulling cars out of rivers and waterways, and in that time becoming unintentionally proficient in using sonar equipment.

Those cars sometimes had human remains inside of them, so now they use those developed skills to help many families. In documenting those experiences, they were able to develop a huge following all over the world that allows them to continue their work.

With their arrival in Fresno County on Thursday, Bishop has already been in contact with the family of Fuentes.

“They know that we are not coming in to provide false hope. But at the same time what we are able to do at the very least is look them in the eye and tell them where Jolissa is not,” said Bishop.

Bishop had one clear message to the family: he hopes they don’t find her and that she is still out there.

“My message would be that we don’t want to find your daughter your sister your niece, I hope she’s still out there. That is a very tough message to convey.” Said Bishop. “But at the same time if it’s an accident or something has happened and she is there underwater, I do, I do want to find her and return her to her family so they will have the answers they need.”

Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. She is described as 5’3″, 220 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was driving a silver four-door 2001 Hyundai Accent with California license plate #8MPU766.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Fuentes’ whereabouts.