CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Starbucks could be coming to Clovis less than 400 feet away from an already established local coffee shop, Monkey Dog Coffee, if a city planning application is approved.

“This is the first I’ve heard of this, it’s pretty shocking. Since today, it’s all been rumors,” said Alex Osuna, owner of Monkeydog Coffeehouse.

The planning application is according to agenda items published by the City of Clovis Planning Commission for their July 27 meeting.

Monkey Dog Coffee, located at 386 West Ashlan Avenue in Clovis, initially started in 2017 as Blackstone Ave Coffee. In 2020, the owners decided to open their first storefront, but the COVID-19 pandemic paused that plan. A year later, the owners were able to secure their current spot in Clovis.

Osuna says they changed their name after moving shops since they were no longer on Blackstone so they came up with “Monkey Dog” which he says is a combination of nicknames he and his wife call their kids.

According to the planning commission (click here to view), a public notice about the planning application was sent to property owners within 700 feet of the property boundaries and according to the Clovis planning commission and city staff has not received any inquiries prior to the finalization of the staff report. If approved, the city will move forward on the project and continue with a site plan review.

“We are going to continue to push great products. This news for us, it’s tough, but I’m confident we can push through and even steal their customers,” said Osuna.

City documents show the planning applicant is requesting approval of the conditional use permit to allow for the construction and operation of a drive-through restaurant with an outdoor patio, in association with Starbucks. The site is approximately 0.43 acres and is located on the south side of Ashlan Avenue, between Peach and Villa Avenues. It would be located on the site of the former Costco gas station – approximately 325 feet away from Monkey Dog Coffee.

The project proposes both an indoor dining room and an outdoor patio that will provide seating for customers and a drive-through option to provide patrons with a convenient means of purchasing drinks and food without leaving their vehicles.

“Our goal is to have a second location up and running in the next couple years,” said Osuna. “We actually picked this location because of Fresno County DSS (Fresno County Department of Social Services) to be able to provide employees there a place to come grab a coffee.”

Not only do Osuna and his wife run their coffee shop, they use their business to give back to the community.

“We host Cars and Coffee for Tristan every Saturday with the Pharaohs of Clovis Car Club from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. We funnel all that money to Tristan’s family to help pay for his medical bills,” said Osuna.

Osuna says 8-year-old Tristan Graham is a young child in Clovis battling Leukemia, now for the second time in his young life. Graham is at Stanford for his bone marrow transplant and so far, Monkeydog has been able to donate nearly $1,600 to his family.

Osuna says they also enjoy hosting pop-up events to showcase other local businesses in the community.

“We do a lot of pop-up events, we take pride in what we do. We were there at one point, being a start-up business, so we like giving others their start too,” said Osuna.

Osuna says their next pop-up event is this Saturday, July 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. featuring funko pops, vintage gear, and of course, coffee. Osuna says their customers’ favorite drink is the Monkey Mocha.

Neither the City of Clovis nor Starbucks has responded to a request for comment.