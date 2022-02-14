It’s illegal to play this game near a Fresno school

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Poker tournaments are not allowed to be played in any public place within 300 feet of any Fresno school, according to the city’s municipal code.

The law does not specifically cite poker as the game that cannot be played, but any game based on gambling.

No person shall play, participate in, or bet for or against any game not mentioned in Section 330 or 330a of the Penal Code of the State of California, in any public place or in any place exposed to the public view located within three hundred feet of any school if said game is played, conducted, dealt, or carried on with cards, dice, or other device, for money, checks, chips, credits, or any other thing which has or represents value. Fresno Municiple Code, SEC. 9-2504

The law is one of many associated with Fresno schools, including not being allowed to drink alcohol on a playground.

No person shall drink any beer, wine or other intoxicating beverage on any street, sidewalk, pedestrian mall, alley, highway, playground, parking lot open to the general public or other lot open to the general public. Fresno Municiple Code, SEC. 9-2503

The city’s municipal code also covers permanent markers, making it unlawful for any business in the city of Fresno to sell permanent markers with a tip four millimeters in width (equivalent to around 0.15 inches) unless they are locked up and only able to be unlocked by employees.

It shall be unlawful for any person, firm, or corporation doing business within the City of Fresno to store, stock, keep or display for sale or transfer…any indelible ink marker pen with a tip exceeding four millimeters in width, in an area other than a place that is locked and secure or is otherwise made unavailable to the public and which is accessible only to employees of such businesses. Fresno Municiple Code, SEC. 9-2515

Fresno children with an interest in art will also be disappointed to know that buying a spray paint can of six ounces or less is also against the law.

For any person under the age of 18 years to purchase an aerosol container of paint weighing six ounces or less (net weight of contents) that is capable of defacing property. Fresno Municiple Code, SEC. 9-2513

However, the municipal code also covers adult use of spray paint cans – prohibiting their use by anyone on a public highway, street, alley or any other public place if they are planning on using it to deface property.