FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the things that make the holiday season special is the music. At home, in cars, at work, and all-around us while shopping we hear the growing classics of songs that we love (or hate) this time of year. Which brings us to the question, what is California’s favorite Christmas song?

To get us an idea of what that might be, VerizonSpecials took a look at the most looked-for Christmas songs on the web and compared them to the top Billboard Hits.

According to the report, for the state of California, the most looked-for Christmas song is Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Jose Feliciano’s Feliz Navidad. This traditional Spanish Christmas/New Year song was written in 1970 by Feliciano. Five other states including Florida, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas.

In overall streams, currently, it ranks as the number three Christmas song with 390,115,793 Spotify streams. This number of streams even beats out the number one Billboard hit, Bad Habit by Steve Lacy which comes in at 318,580,614 Spotify streams.

Nationwide, is it even a surprise which song comes at number one? Yup, you guessed it! Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You. This was the number one song searched for in 15 states. It was recorded by Carey for her fourth studio album titled, Merry Christmas in 1994. It topped the chart in 26 countries.

All I Want for Christmas is You has a whopping 1,161,889,962 Spotify streams. This is three and a half more times than the number one Billboard hit song mentioned above.

Other songs on that list that are probably on your holiday playlist include White Christmas, Blue Christmas, Las Christmas, Winter Wonderland, and Santa Claus is Comin to Town.