FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It may be corny, but a new survey shows that Californians are not so crazy about corn.

In fact, Californians are apparently crazy about broccoli. The results are from a Green Giant survey released on Monday.

The survey’s release is timely as on Friday, the popular Fresno State sweet corn made its return to the Central Valley at Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market with hundreds of people lined up before opening hours to get the first chance to snag the coveted corn.

Green Giant’s national corn survey says corn is America’s favorite vegetable of 2023, marking the first time corn has achieved the honor of being the country’s favorite veggie. Broccoli previously took top honors for five years running since the annual consumer surveys began in 2018.

The survey revealed that corn’s popularity soared with 32 states selecting it as their favorite vegetable.

If polled in just Fresno only, it’s assumed that sweet corn could take top honors with its deep history and popularity among consumers in the Central Valley.

The history of campus sweet corn goes back to 1981 when officials say a faculty member and students planted a test project on campus. In 1982, it was sold for the first time at the corner of Chestnut and Barstow avenues next to the 1,000-acre campus farm, making this year the 42nd anniversary of Fresno State sweet corn sales.