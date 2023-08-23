FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fictional character from a faraway fairy tale land is not from Fresno, but a rumor from an unlikely source has linked the Central Valley with the large green orge who speaks with a Scottish accent.

In a recent edition of Barstool Yak posted on Aug. 17, an affiliation of Barstool Sports, the group claims that Shrek is from Fresno.

After a brief search online by YourCentralValley.com, we could not locate any connection between Shrek and Fresno – as referenced by Barstool Yak.

The official answer to the question of where Shrek is from is that he is from the fictional town of Duloc – and not from Fresno as alluded to in the podcast.