FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cats are the second most popular pets in the U.S. and according to Petpedia over 42 million U.S. homes have at least one cat. Outside the home, it’s believed there are roughly 73 million cats in the U.S. that are feral or unowned.

This could mean that there is one of two cats in your neighborhood that come around to check out your space and look for a snack. In some areas, these cats can become somewhat of a “community cat” as residents of the area leave food out for the felines. With 10% of Americans feeding these unowned cats, it raises the question if it’s legal to do so.

The simple answer it’s not illegal. There is no California law – or Fresno County law – that prohibits people from feeding unowned cats. The only thing that is regulated regarding cats by Fresno County is the way that cats can be captured if necessary and how they are spayed/neutered which is in accordance with California law.

According to Fresno Humane Animal Services, there are no leash laws for cats, so the term “stray” actually doesn’t apply to them, rather they are considered “free-roaming agents.” For this reason, shelters like FHAS and others do not accept them. The exception is if the animal is sick or injured and requires immediate medical care. Staff at FHAS remind the public that picking up a sick or injured animal could be dangerous and advise calling their dispatch at 559-600-7387 for help.

Staff at Fresno Humane Animal Services also say it’s important to keep in mind that some of these cats may belong to one of your neighbors and should be left alone as long as they are safe. It’s not unusual for pet cats to explore the area around their home.

Also when it comes to kittens, Valley Animal Center says if you find a litter of kittens, chances are that they are not abandoned. Mother cats often leave their litter unattended for hours at a time. More than likely the mom is out looking for food or a new location for her litter. While it’s best to leave the kittens alone, if you notice that they have been left to the mercy of the elements, you can try to shade or shelter them with a portable item like a cardboard box. Never move, touch, or disturb the kittens. If you are certain they have been left unattended for over 24 hours, you may contact FHAS for the next steps.