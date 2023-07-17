FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Craving a tasty snack but you don’t want to fire up your oven with the triple-digit temperatures outside? Is it possible to bake cookies in a car in Fresno – instead of using the oven?

YourCentralValley.com wanted to know the answer and conducted a delicious experiment to find out whether or not it was hot enough on Monday to bake cookies using only the Fresno heat.

We began by leaving the cookie dough out at room temperature for 20 minutes and then sprayed baking sheets with cooking spray.

At 12:45 p.m., once we had the cookie dough spread out among the sheets, we put the cookie dough sheets inside one of our news station’s vehicles.

It was 100 degrees Fahrenheit inside the car when we began the experiment.

We checked on the cookies at 1:30 p.m., 2.30 p.m., and 3:05 p.m. – and by 4:20 p.m. they were fully cooked. You can see a timeline of the baking process below.

Baking sheet of cookies at 12:45 p.m.

Baking sheet of cookies at 1:30 p.m.

Baking sheet of cookies at 2:30 p.m.

Baking sheet of cookies at 3:05 p.m.

Cookies fully baked at 4:20p.m.

The cookies were baked in the car for a little over three-and-a-half hours; the car’s temperature registered at 100 degrees Fahrenheit when we began and 110 degrees Fahrenheit when the experiment was done.

The packaging says that the cookies needed to be baked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 14 minutes.

After sitting in the car for three in a half hours and having our newsroom taste test them, we determined that you can bake cookies in a hot car – but would not recommend doing it regularly as it can take some time!