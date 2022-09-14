FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The new COVID-19 Bivalent booster is already available so on Sunday I decided to be brave (because I am scared of needles) and get it along with the flu shot.

I made an appointment at a close-to-home CVS Pharmacy to get both vaccines. When I arrived on Sunday the process was smooth. I decided to get each vaccine on each arm: in the left arm a COVID-19 booster (Pfizer) and in the right arm a flu shot.

I had to wait for 15 minutes in case of a negative reaction, but I was feeling fine.

Then I went to have lunch and grocery shopping. I was previously told by those administering the vaccine that I should move my arms after getting vaccinated to ease the symptoms – so I played a dancing video game.

While dancing, my arms were feeling heavy, but I finished the two-hour session and a 30-minute walk. When I went to bed the effects kicked in: I was feeling more tired than usual, I had chills, body aches, nausea, my arms were swollen where I had the vaccine and I felt a pinch in my armpits (lymph nodes doing their thing).

The good news about this is that all of these are the common side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine and will go away. It is important to note that each body reacts in different ways.

The same happened to me with the second-first dose of the original COVID-19 shot, so none of this is really new to me.

One thing I know for sure is that I feel happy after getting the vaccine because although I haven’t had COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic (even when being highly exposed to it), I want to keep avoiding it while helping protect those around me.