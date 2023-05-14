FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the state of California, it is not illegal to take items from garbage cans – but some cities have municipal codes that prohibit scavenging from any container.

In the City of Clovis, so-called “anti-scavenging laws” in the municipal code make it unlawful to remove items from any container after it has been placed at the collection point.

According to the code, “except for the authorized agent and its officers, agents and employees, it shall be unlawful for any other person to pick up, collect, take, appropriate or remove any recyclables/recyclable materials from any container after it has been placed at the collection point by the customer or resident for collection under these provisions of the Clovis Municipal Code and as provided by City Council resolution.”

The City of Fresno has a similar municipal code that prohibits “dumpster diving.” The rulebook says “no person, other than the city, an authorized cart/bin collection agent or authorized roll-off collector, shall remove material once it has been placed at curbside or other designated collection location in a designated collection container. Each such removal of material from a separated designated collection location or collection container is a separate and distinct violation punishable as provided in this Code”

In Fresno County, the municipal code specifies only one specific area where the practice of “dumpster diving” is illegal: the unincorporated county of the Fig Garden policing district boundaries. The rules state that, in that area, no person shall open, look into, search through, or remove any of the contents of any waste receptacle within that specific area.