FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Anyone in the market for new yard equipment could get paid to choose an electric model.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District could pay up to $50 for every lawnmower, edger, trimmer, chainsaw or pole saw you buy as part of Central Valley-wide efforts to reduce the number of pollutants in the air. Blowers are not eligible for the grant.

The process does not require the person applying for the grant to already own a gas-powered version (however there is a separate grant available for those who destroy their gas-powered lawn mower to upgrade to an electric one).

To apply for the rebate, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District asks that the person applying fill out the rebate application and send it to the district – along with a copy of the proof of purchase for the electric equipment. The electronic form can be found here.

If the lawn equipment is worth $100 or less, the district will provide a $25 rebate, if it is worth more than $100 then the rebate amount is $50. More information about the rebate can be found here.