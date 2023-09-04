FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you find yourself in the unfortunate situation of trying to locate a loved one who ended up on the wrong side of the law, this is how you can find them using one of the county databases available online.

To search for an inmate in Fresno County, you first have to have some key details before being able to access inmate information. You can search by entering the booking number or, if you do not have that information, you can search by entering the inmate’s first and last name in the search bar. Click here to search the names of those housed in the Fresno County Jail.

Kings County and Madera County also have the same simple search as Fresno County, requiring a first and last name to locate an inmate.

The inmate search in Tulare County immediately shows you a list of those housed in the jail. You can type in one of the names associated with the inmate you’re looking for to narrow down the results – then the names of those who match are revealed.

The full list showing those housed in Mariposa County Jail is immediately shown as well, requiring someone searching the database to type in something in the input field to search the table for first names, last names or other information.

Merced County has the same options as Fresno County offering a search by the booking number – or first and last name. Merced County also provides a list of those booked into the jail between specific dates. Merced County is unique among the jail inmate searches listed here as it is the only one to show the mugshot along with the other details.

The inmate booking information will generally show the charges that person was booked on suspicion of as well.

If you are the victim of a crime and want to track where the suspect is, you can use VINE.

VINE is a service through which victims of crime can use the telephone or Internet to search for information regarding their offender’s custody status and register to receive telephone and email notifications when their offender’s custody status changes.